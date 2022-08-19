A federal high court in Abuja has struck out a suit challenging the nomination of Ademola Adeleke as the candidate of the PDP in the Osun governorship election

In a judgment delivered on Thursday, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, held that Lukman Awoyemi, the plaintiff, lacked the locus standi to institute the case

The court further held that the suit lacked merit, having been filed outside the 14 days allowed by law for a pre-election matter

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, August 18, dismissed a suit challenging the nomination of the Osun State governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded governorship election in the state.

According to a report by This Day, the judge, Obiora Egwuatu, in his judgement, struck out the case seeking Mr. Adeleke’s disqualification as a candidate in the 16 July governorship poll for being “incompetent and lacking in merit.”

Court dismisses suit seeking nullification of Adeleke's candidacy.

Source: Instagram

According to the judgement, the plaintiff, an aggrieved member of the PDP, Lukman Awoyemi, lacked the right to initiate legal action, Leadership report added.

Mr Egwuatu held that the case, having not been filed within the stipulated time allowed by law for a pre-election matter, has become statute-barred and liable for dismissal.

The judge accordingly dismissed the suit for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

