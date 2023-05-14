Governor Hope Uzodimma was on Friday, May 12 summoned by the elders council of Imo state in Owerri

The meeting was to give the governor an opportunity to render account of his achievements in the state

After the governor's presentation, the elders lauded him for embarking on life-changing projects in the state

Owerri - The members of the Imo Council of Elders on Friday, May 12, showered encomiums on Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma as he reeled out numerous remarkable achievements in the last 40 months of his administration.

The assessment of the elders was based on the governor's promises made to the people of the state over the last three years.

A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Maurice Iwu in his remark, commended the governor for reviving the old Igbo tradition where issues of the state are communally deliberated.

He said that the governor has done a great job preparing Imolites for the new world.

He, however, advised the governor to set up an academy to re-train Imolites in digital skills.

On his part, a former national chairman of the Labour Party, Chief Dan Anyanwu applauded the governor for the visible achievements in the streets of Imo state.

He said:

''You have satisfied some of us who were afraid if you will deliver and you have delivered beyond our satisfaction. The internet tigers have been subdued by your performances."

Also speaking, the Archbishop of the Owerri Ecclesiastical Province Communion, His Grace, Most Rev David O. C Onuoha commended the governor for sponsoring 1000 Imo people to Israel.

He also noted other numerous remarkable achievements in the state which he said has impacted on the lives of Imolites.

While highlighting the achievements of his government, Governor Uzodimma announced the recruitment and training of 10,000 primary school teachers in the state.

He reiterated that the Imo state charter of equity has come to stay and he will ensure that his administration religiously adheres to the laid down principles.

We shall stand the test of time - Governor Uzodimma tells Imo elders

On his Twitter page, Governor Uzodimma stated he had the interactive session with members of the Imo State Elders Council, at their instance.

He further wrote:

''As the commendations rolled in from members of the council over our dedication to the creeds of Shared Prosperity, I became emotional to the fact that in the past, lack of such purposeful leadership had eluded our people, the benefits of democracy and productive partnerships.

''As a full breed of Imo state, I am aware of our history, mindful of our present and I am confident of our future.

''This is because, the progress we have recorded so far in the repositioning of our dear state, for greater economic advantages, and the projections thereof, shall stand the taste of time.''

FG praises Hope Uzodimma as Imo govt launches Orashi free trade zone

Meanwhile, the federal government has lauded the expansion of Imo state's economy through the Orashi Free Trade Zone project embarked upon by Governor Uzodimma.

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo described the Oguta/Orashi project as the "game changer for Imo state, Nigeria, and the West Coast of Africa."

He further said the project is one of a kind project with benefits that would be glaring.

Uzodimma reacts as key politicians dump PDP, move to APC in Imo

In another development, Governor Uzodimma on Tuesday, April 25, received some core members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The opposition party members defected to the All Progressives Congress in Imo state.

Governor Uzodimma said he was delighted to receive the party members, especially those with national recognition.

