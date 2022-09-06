For the presidential candidate of the APC, thinking and action are all that matter to achieve success in life

The former Lagos state governor on Monday, September 5, noted that he is more of an eagle than a parrot

Tinubu explained that the result of this philosophy is that he always flies higher just like the bird of prey

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed why and how he achieves success in most of his endeavours, especially in business and politics.

Via his official Twitter page on Monday, September 5, the former Lagos governor noted that the source of his victories lies in the fact that he focuses more on action than on talking.

Tinubu said he is more of an eagle than a parrot (Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

Tinubu tweeted:

“I talk less, think more and do more. I am more of an eagle than a parrot. That is why I fly higher."

A publication by The Cable noted that although Tinubu gave no particular context for his remark, it may be a response to reactions that trailed his absence at the recent National Bar Association (NBA) conference held in Lagos.

In another development, Tinubu reacted to claims that he owns the Oriental Hotel located in Lagos state.

In a documentary released by Tinubu's campaign team, he said neither the hotel nor the Civic Centre belongs to him.

Tinubu, however, admitted that he provided the environment for investors to build the establishment.

The former Lagos governor revealed that before the establishments, the entire Lekki Corridor was a refuse dump that took months to clear.

Meanwhile, Tinunu had stunned wailers over the sources of his wealth.

Tinubu pointed out that any Nigerian who was smart enough to invest a mere N1.8m in Apple Corporation shares in 1980, will be worth more than N10 trillion today.

In a Facebook post shared by Joe Igbokwe, Tinubu revealed that he became a millionaire in dollars at least 10 years before he became the governor of Lagos state.

APC national leader disclosed that while still a NADECO chief, he was very wealthy.

