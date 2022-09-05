A staunch American supporter of Peter Obi, Jeffrey Guterman, has stirred reactions on Twitter as he set up a gofundme account seeking $10,000 donations

Guterman said is seeking donations to deal with his financial problems, adding that it has nothing to do with the Obi-dient movement

Diverse reactions have, however, trailed the fundraiser as some Nigerians insinuate Guterman wants to take advantage of the movement while others defend him

Jeffrey Guterman, a retired American mental health counsellor and a staunch supporter of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has set up a gofundme account seeking $10,000 donations (about N4.2 million).

Guterman explained in a tweet on Monday, September 5, that he is seeking donations to deal with his financial problems.

Jeffrey Guterman, a staunch supporter of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, set up a gofundme account seeking $10,000 donations. Photo credit: @JeffreyGuterman

Source: Twitter

The tweet sighted by Legit.ng reads:

“If you appreciate my Twitter account, please consider making a donation: gofundme.com/f/donations-fo…. I am using donations to deal with my financial problems. Thank you."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the gofundme page, Guterman clarified that the fundraiser is not related to the Obidient movement; the supporters if the Labour Party presidential candidate.

"Please note that this fundraiser is not related to the Obidient movement, and it was not created to solicit donations from Obidients or anyone else who is experiencing financial struggles themselves," he wrote.

At the time of filing this report, $110 had been donated — the target set by Guterman is $10,000.

Why I am supporting Peter Obi - Guterman

Guterman, in a medium post on Tuesday, August 2, Guterman described Obi as the best candidate to lead Nigeria, owing to his “exemplary educational background and competence”.

The article reads partly:

“I have been asked countless times why I support Peter Obi and why I am interested in Nigeria and its politics. So I have decided to write a brief article explaining all of this. Whenever I am asked these questions, I can now point people to this article.

“After the church attack, I began looking closely at the upcoming presidential election in Nigeria. I researched the major candidates and it became obvious to me that Peter Obi was the only choice for a better Nigeria."

Guterman's fundraiser draws reactions from Nigerians

Abiola De Lagoa, @abiolamoe, tweeted:

"Waspapping success story must have gotten to him. He needs to give it a shot too. Oya, make una start donating shi shi"

Waterboy100%, @waterboyhundred, said:

"Hello everyone... I want you guys to know that @JeffreyGuterman is not a Nigerian and he has being on Twitter for a while... He didn't mention OBIDIENT/NIGERIANS to donate to him. He has followers in his country. Let's be guided."

Jeffery Anze©, @jefflee87, said:

"I dont know why we act very irresponsible sometimes. It is clearly stated, he has financial problems that's why he is asking for a donation. He is not forcing anyone to support or donate to him. So why make jest of him?"

Eric Efe (Mikano boy), @Ericefe12, said:

"You fail this time around bro we no dey give shishi."

Elelu Ayoola, @EleluAyoola, said:

"It is your turn to cash out, people are cashing out bigly from Obidients movement. I wish you the best of luck "

Saaondo ♥, @Saaondo01, said:

"Someone clearly stated he has financial issues. He isn't defrauding anyone. If you can't/won't make the donation fine, but don't make jest of him."

Peter Obi's campaign: Crowdfunding portals for Nigerians in diaspora to donate set to open

Meanwhile, Professor Pat Utomi has revealed that the crowdfunding portal Nigerians in the Diaspora planned to launch for Obi's campaign would soon be unveiled.

Some Nigerians in the diaspora had reportedly formed groups to launch crowdfunding initiatives for Obi.

They planned to unveil crowdfunding portals with a target to raise $150 million from Obi’s supporters in the diaspora and N100 billion from those in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng