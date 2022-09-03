Reactions have trailed the allegation of the former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is cashing out with the 2023 poll

Omokri alleges that Peter Obi is aware that he cannot win the next year's election, which was why he charges high for people to listen to his speech on his recent trip oversea

However, netizens responded to him that he should know that people pay for venue to attend political events and listen to their candidates in oversea

Nigerians on social media have condemned Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, over his attack on the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Omokri, in a Twitter post on Saturday, September 3, alleged that Peter Obi is using the campaign for the “2023 election to cash out” from Nigerians in diaspora, knowing fully well that he would not win the presidential poll next year.

Omokri has fallen out with Peter Obi since the latter joined the Labour Party and clinched the party’s presidential ticket.

He has alleged that Obi’s main supporter on the microblog is an agent of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and has been after his life and that of his family, while Peter Obi has failed to condemn him despite being informed.

In his recent post, he alleged that “ordinary seat = $250; VIP seat = $1000; Executive seat = $500” are paid to listen to the former Governor of Anambra in his recent tour oversea.

He further stated, “Peter Obi is just a clever man that knows he will not win and wants to use this election to cash out! Look at the prices he is charging. And he says he is for the poor! If you don’t have shishi, stay away!”

However, netizens have condemned the post, noting that people pay to listen to politicians oversea, and the same thing happened to Peter Obi in his recent tour.

“You really not what I took you for. Do you think the organisers are corrupt like our Nigerian politicians? Check if audiences didn't pay for Obama and others campaigns and venues. People who paid are not complaining. I will pay in Nigeria to attend any of his meetings,” one of the reactions.

