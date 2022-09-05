The Labour Party presidential candidate has dropped a strong revelation about public funds as former governor of Anambra state

Peter Obi in the United States recently noted that if he steals public funds that he is not entitled to, God will punish him

Stating his reason, the former governor of Anambra state noted that God will deal with him because he has already given him enough, so he has no reason to steal, noting he even has money that the current US president Joe Biden

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has revealed the real reason why he cannot steal government money.

According to the former governor of Anambra state, God has blessed him enough; hence he has no reason to steal 'public funds'.

Peter Obi says he is richer than US President Joe Biden. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

In a video making rounds on Twitter, Obi issued a curse on himself, noting if he steals public funds, God will punish him.

I am richer than Joe Biden, Obi boasts

Obi boasted that he cannot embezzle public funds because God has blessed him more than enough.

In a video sighted online, Obi said he was at a public event where the American President, Joe Biden, said he is worth $8.9 million.

He said that he, from the so-called third-world country, is richer than Biden hence questioning why he should steal public funds.

"President Biden is worth 8.9 million USD, why should somebody like me from a 3rd world country steal public money when I am richer than the American president," Peter Obi said.

The LP flagbearer added that he is not looking for a private jet, sophisticated house, or eager to own a house in America.

Obi's video trended online

The video was shared on Twitter. Watch below:

Source: Legit.ng