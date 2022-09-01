Ahead of 2023, a special report by Thisday has analysed the chances of the top three presidential candidates in the general elections: Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Bola Tinubu of the ruling APC and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

The report stated that though campaigns are yet to officially begin, the current standing of the major presidential candidates and their parties, based on the assessment of public opinion, is still too close to call.

A report has shown the states that Peter Obi needs to win to emerge as Nigeria's president in 2023. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Focusing on Obi, the report noted that the reality is that the LP presidential candidate is not a known quantity in many parts of rural Nigeria.

Obi's strength, according to the report, is still somewhat limited to social media where OBIdients (his supporters) dominate.

Nevertheless, the report admitted that the resolve of some Nigerians, both home and abroad, to do crowdfunding for Obi, proposing to raise some $150 million and N100 billion for his campaigns, may significantly boost his chances by helping him to set up and properly coordinate structures across the over 8,809 wards and man the over 119,973 polling units in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The report also listed states where Obi must win to emerge president in 2023.

Peter Obi's pathway to Aso Rock: States he must win with over 90% and with over 50% turnout

States Peter Obi must win with over 90% and with over 50% turnout Comment (prediction) 1 Anambra Possible 2 Imo Possible 3 Enugu Likely 4 Ebonyi Possible 5 Abia Possible

States Peter Obi must win with over 40%

States Peter Obi must win with over 40% Comment (prediction) 1 Lagos Possible 2 Rivers Possible 3 Oyo Possible 4 Ogun Possible 5 Ondo Possible 6 Osun Possible 7 Ekiti Possible 8 Delta Possible 9 Edo Possible 10 Bayelsa Possible 11 Akwa Ibom Likely 12 Cross River Possible 13 Kogi Possible 14 Kwara Possible 15 Benue Possible 16 Nasarawa Possible 17 Plateau Possible 18 Taraba Unlikely 19 Adamawa Unlikely 20 Gombe Unlikely 21 Niger Possible 22 Kaduna Possible 23 FCT Possible 24 Borno Unlikely

The report also highlighted the states Atiku and Tinubu have to win to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

2023: I can bet N4.2m Peter Obi will come distant 3rd, Adeyanju dares Obidients

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Adeyanju said he was ready to bet $10,000 (about N4.2 million) with any Obedient, supporters of Peter Obi, that the Labour Party presidential candidate will come distant 3rd in the 2023 presidential election.

"Willing to bet $10k with any Obedient in Nigeria or in diaspora that Obi will come distant 3rd in February.

"Put your money where your mouth is. Let’s find someone we can deposit the money with now so you don’t change your mind later. I suggest Egbon Dele MOMODU to keep the money," he tweeted.

Source: Legit.ng