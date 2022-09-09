The governor of Rivers state seems unbothered about the crisis rocking his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State on Friday hosted The Sultan of Sokoto, His Royal Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar.

Sultan visited the Ada George, Port Harcourt residence of Wike shortly after he arrived at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Daily Trust reported.

The two prominent leaders held a closed-door meeting.

Abubakar was in Port Harcourt to declare open the Federation of Muslim Women’s Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN) 37th Annual National Conference.

Finally, PDP BoT chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, resigns

On Thursday, September 8, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, finally resigned from his position.

Jibrin, who disclosed this at the 97th PDP BoT meeting on Thursday in Abuja, said his decision was made to ensure the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar emerged victorious in the 2023 elections.

The resignation comes amid agitation for more southern leaders to be reflected in the party’s hierarchy ahead of the 2023 general elections on one hand and as a condition for supporting the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, by some southern chieftains of the party on the other hand.

2023: Wike sends clear message to Atiku, Tinubu on votes from Rivers

Meanwhile, the governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, September 3, made it clear that the state must get something in return from any presidential candidate who wants its votes in 2023.

Governor Wike, during the inauguration of a road project in the state, said this time, votes will not be for free.

He noted that if other states get offers from some politicians after they voted for them, Rivers deserves equal treatment in the next general elections.

