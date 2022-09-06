The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike is still not done with his attack on PDP major stakeholders

The recent attack was on PDP flagbearer Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa and national chairman Iyiorcha Ayu

This time around, Wike had accused the PDP stalwarts of sharing key positions a few months before the 2023 general elections

In the build-up of the 2023 general elections, Governor Nyesom Wike, on Monday, September 5, upped the ante in his faceoff with the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, when he vowed to fight to end over-concentration of critical positions to the North.

Ahead of a break or mar meeting of the Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Executive Committee (NEC) on Thursday, September 8, Wike further vowed not to leave his battle in PDP to God, as God has given him the wherewithal to crush his enemies in the party.

Wike alleged Atiku, Okowa and Ayu have shared key positions in PDP, a few months before the 2023 election. makes serious allegations against Atiku, Okowa, Ayu. Photo credit: PDP Governors In Action

Wike speaks in tongues

Wike, who spoke in tongues to the amusement of the crowd, while inaugurating the Osisioma Flyover built in Aba, by Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, said efforts by some of his party leaders to break his ranks and infiltrate his team to weaken their resolve would end in futility.

Atiku, Okowa and Ayu have shared positions in PDP, Wike alleges

According to the Rivers governor, PDP had distributed positions to its presidential flag-bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and former Senate President Bukola Saraki, but had nothing to offer Abia, The Guardian reported.

He said:

“All those they are fighting are those who are projecting their party. They said Abia governor is a boy, Wike is a boy, Seyi (Makinde) is a boy, (Samuel) Ortom is a boy and Enugu governor is a boy, see what the boys are doing. They that are men should show us what they are doing.”

Wike reacts, vows to deal with Atiku, Okowa, Ayu and others

Responding when Ikpeazu suggested he should leave matters to God, he said:

“I was on plane with him and we were discussing and he said, why won’t I leave this thing for God and I said what do you mean by that?

“Why are you overcrowding God? God has given me what it takes for me to crush these people, for me to crush my enemies and you are telling me I should leave it for God. No. God has so many things to do.

“Now that I know I have the capacity to flog these small boys and you want me to go and leave it for God. I am going to flog them pepper.”

Ikepazu speaks on 2023 election

The host governor, Ikpeazu, said the 2023 elections would be about legacies and competencies, not mere politicking and promises.

2023: Wike sends clear message to Atiku, Tinubu on votes from Rivers

The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, September 3, made it clear that the state must get something in return from any presidential candidate who wants its votes in 2023.

Governor Wike, during the inauguration of a road project in the state, said this time, votes will not be for free.

He noted that if other states get offers from some politicians after they voted for them, Rivers deserves equal treatment in the next general elections.

Atiku-Wike rift: List of PDP states allegedly given to Tinubu in fresh deal

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the PDP had quite a lot to lose during the 2023 general elections if the widening rift between Wike and Atiku Abubakar is not closed.

At the moment, some PDP governors who are working with Wike have allegedly agreed to work for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A source who spoke with Vanguard claimed that the decision to work for Tinubu was part of the deal reached by the PDP governors recently in London.

The source claimed that in exchange for their secret support, the governors were alleged to have demanded that their political godsons be allowed to win Senate and House of Representatives seats.

