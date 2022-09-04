The APC senator representing Kogi-West senatorial district, Smart Adeyemi, has made a move to stop political parties from fielding the same faith presidential ticket

Smart Adeyemi, the lawmaker representing Kogi-West senatorial district, says he has proposed a bill to prevent the same faith ticket of either Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian for President and Vice President seats by any political party after the 2023 general election.

The Punch reported that Senator Adeyemi showed a copy of the draft to journalists on Sunday, September 4.

The lawmaker also noted that the Senate is seeking an amendment to section 84 of the 2022 Electoral Act.

APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket generated controversies - Adeyemi

Senator Adeyemi further said the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) generated a lot of controversies in the country and necessitated his move to propose the bill.

He said, to prevent future occurrence, a new sub-section is being proposed to section 84 of the 2022 Electoral Act.

His words:

"Section 84 of the Principal Act will be amended by inserting a new subsection 3 which will states thus, ‘No political party shall nominate candidates of the same religion as Presidential candidate and Vice Presidential candidate after the 2023 election.’

“When this is accommodated, it will serve as a guide against any oversight such as this in the future as further occurrences will be deemed as silent policy which is capable of bringing down the fabrics of the nation.”

Senator Adeyemi added that a wide range of consultations on the need for the amendment has been made with the leadership of the Senate and other colleagues.

CAN's apprehensions against APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket genuine - Adeyemi

Senator Adeyemi also said that the apprehensions raised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the same faith Presidential ticket are genuine.

The APC lawmaker, however, said the broadmindedness and pedigree of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shetimma, the ruling party's candidates, will allay all fears being raised.

The senator further added that both Tinubu and Shettima should be assessed based on their pedigrees and not their religious faith or even political party.

“Nigerians should look at the individuals candidates contesting for the presidency in 2023 and not the political parties they belong to or religion they practice.

“Based on my conviction, despite the same faith ticket, Tinubu and Shetimma are the best for the country come 2023," Senator Adeyemi said.

