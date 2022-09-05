President Muhammadu Buhari's nominees have been cleared for confirmation as Non-Executive Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria

National Assembly - The chairman Senate committee on banking, insurance and other financial institutions, Uba Sani has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari's nominees have been cleared for confirmation as Non-Executive Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The lawmaker in a media statement he issued on Monday, September 5 explained that the four reappointed Non-Executive Directors who were screened are; Prof. Mike Idiahi Obadan, Prof. Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko, Prof. Ummu Ahmed Jalingo and Mr. Adeola Adetunji.

President Buhari's non-executive director nominees have been cleared by the Nigerian Senate. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Shedding light on the process, the Senator said the nominees were asked a wide range of questions on the mandate of the CBN, the challenges it is facing, and the current situation in the banking and financial sectors.

According to him, they were also asked how to build strong synergy between the monetary and fiscal authorities, and how to get Nigeria out of its present economic difficulties.

He noted that the screening session was robust and interactive, adding that the nominees exhibited high levels of understanding of the Nigerian economy as well as the challenges, intricacies and opportunities of the Nigerian financial sector.

He also said no petition was received in respect of any of the nominees.

