The call has been made to the APC for the replacement of Kashim Shettima as its vice presidential candidate ahead of 2023

In a statement on Monday, September 5, APC stakeholders from the northeast and north-central challenged the choice of Shettima

The northern APC stakeholders advised the party to replace Shettima before Tuesday, September 20, when INEC will release the final list of candidates for 2023 polls

A coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders of northeastern and north-central extraction have advised the leadership of the party to readdress the candidacy of Kashim Shettima as its vice-presidential candidate ahead of 2023.

The APC members also called on the party to revoke the appointment of Governor Simon Lalong as the director-general of its campaign organisation, Punch reports.

In a statement released on Monday, September 5, the secretary-general of the stakeholders, Dauda Yakubu, argued that the APC's decision to go ahead with the Muslim-Muslim ticket is seriously brewing disaffection within its ranks.

Yakubu said the APC has until Tuesday, September 20, when INEC will release the final lists of candidates for the 2023 elections, to address the alleged marginalisation of Christians in the party.

According to him, the choice of Shettima as running mate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a demonstration of insensitivity to the ethnic and religious plurality of Nigeria.

He said:

“The leadership of the Coalition of North East and North Central APC Stakeholders is holding this press conference to drive home a crucial point that can affect the party’s electoral chances in the forthcoming presidential elections.

“It remains a known fact that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the party has indeed caused untold disaffection in the ranks of the party, especially in the North East and the North Central states in the country.

“The choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the APC has indeed questioned the position of our great party on mutual respect for the ethnic and religious plurality of the country.

“This is on the heels that the party elected to disregard the highly qualified and loyal party members from the North East and North Central region of Christian origin as Vice Presidential candidates of the party..."

Source: Legit.ng