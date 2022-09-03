The supporters of the presidential aspirant of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, have held a solidarity march for their candidate in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital

Peter Obi's supporters, popularly referred to as Obidients, have been taking their campaigns off social media to the streets in the recent time

The action of the Obidients can be traced to the criticism that they are always the social media champion and not

The chances of the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, have been boosted as millions of his supporters storm Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Saturday, September 3.

In a video shared by @MobilePunch, the supporters were seen in their millions in a solidarity match for the former governor of Anambra state.

Obidients hold a rally for Peter Obi in Ibadan Photo Credit: @MobilePunch

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi is one of the presidential candidates that many Nigerian youths have thrown their weights behind.

The presidential hopeful has been here and there, particularly on social media, while engaging many both at home and abroad.

The supporters of Obi, popularly known as Obidients, have been criticised for being online electorates rather than being physically present.

However, many of Obi’s supporters have been showing their determination to ensure their candidate emerges as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

