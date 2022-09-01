Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has made a bold statement about supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi

Inyama, while reacting to a post by Daddy Freeze, said 70 per cent of Obi’s supporters are Zombidients and Obidiots

Her statement has sparked reactions from many followers of the presidential candidate, who have taken to social media to drag her in return

Nigerian actress Victoria Inyama is currently making headlines over a statement she made about the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Inyama, while reacting to an Instagram post shared by popular media personality Daddy Freeze on Wednesday, August 31, said 70 per cent of Obi’s followers are clueless, adding that they are Zombideints and Obidiots.

Victoria Inyama says 70 per cent of Peter Obi's supporters are clueless. Credit: @victoriainyama @peterobi

Source: Instagram

Freeze, in his post on Instagram, grouped Obi’s supporters into three, namely, “Obidients, Zombidients, and Obidiots”.

The media personality wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Obidients” are amazing and fully understand Obi’s philosophy, the “Zombidients and Obidiots” are clueless as to why they are backing him.

“Peter Obi supporters can be classified into 3 main groups: 1: Obidients: Amazing guys who understand his philosophy and support him passionately,” he wrote.

“2: Zombidients: These ones just dey follow Obi cluelessly with their eyes closed as the name suggests.

“3: Obidiots: A coagulation of Louts and touts lurking online an offline, ready to jump and attack anyone who doesn’t support Obi. Which of these do you fall into?”

Inyama, in the comment section, wrote:

“Number 2 and 3 are major (ly) 70%. Ask what they are supporting him for and no clue,” she wrote.

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

official_ezeikemba:

"When senior advocate of olosho tok u go know…No vawulence please ."

white.marshmallow__:

"Person name na inyama?."

iam_elleojo:

"She dey outside country dey yarn kpata..."

baronofgrace:

"Anyways her names is inyama we all in Lagos understand what that means."

Victoria Inyama slams Pastor Funke Adejumo for telling wives to stop exposing husband's failure

Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama, blasted popular preacher Funke Adejumo, over the advice she gave women.

In a clip online, Pastor Funke told women to stop airing their husband’s indiscretions and mistakes to others.

According to the preacher, there is no perfect husband anywhere, and their wives need to cover up their mistakes. Read more:

Source: Legit.ng