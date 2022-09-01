There is a huge controversy surrounding the government's delay in releasing the names of high-profile Nigerians linked to oil theft

Labour Paty's presidential candidate, Peter Obi has joined other well-meaning Nigerians on why it has continued to delay the release of these names

It was gathered that the presidency before now has on several occasions released statements that the names of these culprits are in their possession

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has expressed his curiosity about why the federal government is yet to disclose the names of high-profile Nigerians involved in oil theft.

Channels TV online reported that Obi in a series of posts on his Facebook account said he is amazed at how cases of oil theft are being traced to high-profile Nigerians.

Peter Obi in a series of posts expressed his curiosity about why the federal government is yet to make the names of oil thieves public. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He said:

“The same has been the case with financing insurgency and Boko Haram. When will FGN summon the political will to publicly name such persons?”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng recalled that measures are ongoing to clamp down on the incessant rate of pipeline vandalism and oil theft in some parts of the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently stated that a stringent security approach will be adopted in other to combat and annihilate the daredevil vandals terrorizing Nigeria’s oil pipelines.

FG's position on oil thieves

Before now, there have been a series of statements issued by the presidency that it had knowledge of some of the high-profile Nigerians involved in oil theft across the country.

It also claimed recently, that those aiding and abetting terrorism have been identified and their identities will be made public.

Meanwhile, the current situation of things has not really shown signs that the identities of these high-profile will be made public anytime soon.

The attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami in response to critics made it clear that the suspects will not be made public until they have undergone trial and conviction.

2023 presidency: “Tinubu miles ahead of Peter Obi's one-man show politics”, APC boasts

In another development, the camp of Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made a bold statement about the imminent dominance of the APC standard bearer in the forthcoming general election.

Tinubu's camp said the APC standard bearer is way ahead of Peter Obi in the race for the presidency.

They said Peter Obi's loan-ranger-like style of politics will not amount to anything productive in the presidential race.

"How I will end "japa" movement and encourage youths" - Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has assured Nigerians that he would turn the growing brain drain in Nigeria for the people's good.

The former Anambra state governor said as a president of Nigeria, he will explore ways and means of tapping in on technology transfer from the diaspora.

According to Obi, Nigeria should be able to tap her huge diaspora human resource to ensure technology transfer home.

Source: Legit.ng