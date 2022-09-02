The National assembly election petition tribunal has declared Muhammad Adam Alkali, candidate of the People Redemption Party (PRP), winner of the bye-election for Jos North Bassa federal constituency.

In their verdict on Friday, Justice Hope O. Ozoh. Khadi Usman Umar, and Justice Zainab M. Bashir, held that the petitioners proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt, Daily Trust reported.

The court also nullified the certificate of return earlier issued to Hon Musa Agah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate who was declared winner of the election in February.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared the winner of the Saturday by-election for Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Declaring the result on Sunday, INEC’s Returning Officer, Yinka Oyerinde, said Musa Agah of the PDP polled a total of 40,343 votes to defeat his closet challenger, Muhammed Adam Alkali, of PRP who garnered a total of 37,757 votes while Abbey Aku of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 26,111.

11 political parties contested the February 26th By-Election to fill the position left by Haruna Maitalla of the APC who died in a motor accident in April 2021.

Source: Legit.ng