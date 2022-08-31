The aftermath of February 12, 2022, area council elections in the FCT have been greeted with a lot of twists over the past few months

Recently, an election tribunal in the Bwari local council poll issued a judgment in favour of the APC, thereby sacking the incumbent who is from the PDP

The PDP has however stated that the ruling of the tribunal will be challenged at the appellate court

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) FCT chapter has been granted a favourable judgment by an election tribunal in the Bwari area council election earlier this year.

Leadership newspaper reported that John Gabaya, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who was declared the winner of the area council polls by the electoral body was sacked by the election tribunal.

The independent national electoral commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the PDP winner of the Bwari area council election for the chairmanship. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun

Shekwolo Haruna Audi of the APC was given a favorable ruling by the tribunal, thereby, making him the rightful winner of the February 12 local council polls.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the tribunal comprised of a three-man panel presided over by Chief Magistrate, Muinat Olashade Oyekan.

Oyekani in her ruling said the PDP candidate fell short as he did not win the majority of lawful votes cast during the chairmanship election.

She noted that the APC candidate scored more votes but initially fell short because votes cast for the APC candidate in some polling units were not recorded.

In the ruling, the electoral body, INEC, has been urged to withdraw the certificate of return issued to the PDP candidate who had earlier been announced as the winner by the commission.

PDP reacts to judgment

In his reaction, the secretary to the chairman of Bwari area council, Kedenya Peter stated that the Tribunal’s judgment is laughable and will be challenged at the appellate court.

