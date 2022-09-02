Nigeria's respected Christian cleric, Bishop Mathew Kukah, has advised Nigerians on what to consider in electing the country's next president

The Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese Nigerians should move away from voting based on ethnic, religious, or political sentiments

Bishop Kukah said Nigerians should rather vote for someone who has the capacity to address the crucial challenges facing the country

Bishop Mathew Kukah, the Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, has given an insight into the kind of person that Nigerians should elect as the next president of the country in 2023.

The respected cleric said it was important for Nigerians to move away from voting based on ethnic, religious, or political sentiments and vote for someone who is capable of tackling the perennial challenges facing the country.

The Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Kukah, advised Nigerians to vote for a president who has the capacity to address their challenges. Photo credit: @NgLabour

Source: Twitter

Kukah, according to The Punch, gave the insight during an interview on Arise TV on Friday, September 2.

The bishop maintained that though the frontline candidates are individually qualified to lead the country, it was important for Nigerians to see through them and choose wisely.

Nigerians should interrogate presidential candidate's ideology, plans - Kukah

Bishop Kukah further said the era of rhetorics must be put behind Nigerians and that the electorates must sieve and interrogate the presidential candidates on their ideology, plans and governance style before making their choice.

He said it was important for the political actors, particularly the presidential candidates to listen to the young people, understand their frustrations, and align their agenda toward assuaging their grievances.

“The passion that drove people in 2015 has dissipated. The people have understood they were lied to and we have all seen the consequences of religious manipulations.

“The young people have become aware of this and they are asking the right questions. I encourage the politicians to go to the nooks and crannies of Nigerians to sell their convictions.

“The energy in this coming election is tremendous and I am excited about the energy of the young people and their attention to the country’s election,” the cleric said.

2023: Tinubu speaks on his age at Kukah's birthday celebration

Meanwhile, during the 70th birthday celebration of Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu personally gave a revelation of his actual age.

The APC presidential candidate who hailed Bishop Kukah during the event attended by a lot of prominent Nigerians noted that just like the celebrant, he is also 70 years old.

He saluted the outspoken cleric for building an institution (The Kukah Project) in honour of his birthday.

Source: Legit.ng