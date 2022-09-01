Peter Obi of the Labour Party has said that a constitution review will put Nigeria on the right path to development

The 2023 presidential candidate confirmed that a turnaround in Nigeria's current economic and security situation is possible

According to Obi, Nigeria will recover with prayers and contributions in both human and material terms

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that having the development Nigerians desire for the nation is possible.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter account, the former governor of Anambra state admitted that even though the current situation of the country appears bleak, especially with the incessant terrorist attacks and the deteriorating economy, a turnaround is possible.

Peter Obi has said that a constitution review will put Nigeria on the right pedestal. Photo: Peter Obi

Obi informed Nigerians that with their avid prayers and contributions in both human and material terms, Nigeria will recover.

His words:

"Even though the outlook seems bleak, especially with the present state of insecurity ad parlous economy, things, I am certain that with your avid prayers and contributions in both human and material terms, Nigeria will recover."

Making Nigeria work

Tweeting further, Obi said that the nation needs only one visionary leader and disruptive thing who can put Nigeria on the right trajectory.

He also said that a review of the 1999 constitution (as amended) needs to be reviewed as part of the overall restructuring plan for Nigeria.

He added:

"The review of the constitution will be part of the overall restructuring Nigerians desire. It will entail legislative, executive and judicial actions. Ultimately the Nigerian people will decide.

We will seek to reunite Nigeria through strict adherence to Constitutional provisions on equitable representation in Federal establishments and regenerate a sense of belonging to all citizens through inclusivity and adequate representation of women, youths and people with disability in government. -PO"

