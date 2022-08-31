Peter Obi has assured Nigerians that he would turn the growing brain drain in Nigeria for the people's good

The former Anambra state governor said as a president of Nigeria, he will explore ways and means of tapping in on technology transfer from the diaspora

According to Obi, Nigeria should be able to tap her huge diaspora human resource to ensure technology transfer home

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, August 31, decried the increasing brain drain in the country.

Obi in a series of tweets on his personal Twitter account said it will take only one visionary leadership and disruptive thinker for Nigeria to be put back on the right trajectory.

According to him with panning and robust diaspora support, Nigeria can be placed on the pedestal that the people so desire.

Peter Obi has assured that he would transform Nigeria's brain drain to gain. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

He also said that should he emerge victorious in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, his team will explore ways and means of tapping in on technology transfer from the diaspora.

According to the former governor of Anambra state, with such a knowledge transfer initiator, Nigeria’s brain drain will be turned into brain gain

His words:

"As we explore ways and means of tapping in on technology transfer from the Diaspora, we will also explore ways of reversing the enormous brain drain that has been debilitating for our country.

"Like India, Nigeria, should be able to tap her huge Diaspora human resource to ensure technology transfer home. We will trigger every known technological and knowledge transfer initiator. Nigeria’s brain drain will be turned into brain gain. -PO."

Source: Legit.ng