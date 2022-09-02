Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra, has been roped in an allegation that has to do with juicy appointments in the state's civil service

A lady who goes by the name Ada Anambra on Twitter has claimed that only Roman Catholics are given top appointments in the Government House

The claim was confirmed by Joe Igbokwe, a member of the Anglican Church, who described this as unacceptable

There is a disturbing claim that religion in Anambra politics decides who gets top government positions.

The allegation was made on social media by Joe Igbokwe who was reacting to a similar experience shared by a woman who goes by the name Ada Anambra on Twitter.

Obi was alleged to have laid the foundation of religious bigotry in Anambra

According to the woman, only persons in the Roman Catholic faith get all the juicy positions in the public space.

She alleged that promotion and elevation in the state's civil service are determined by the church one attends, adding that a person must be a Roman Catholic member to enjoy the bigger offers.

What is even more worrisome is that the netizen said this unwholesome foundation was laid by the administration of Peter Obi, a former governor of the southeastern state.

Reacting to this, Igbokwe noted that as a member of the Anglican Church, he is very well aware of this alleged trend.

He described the tradition as not just despicable but totally irresponsible and unacceptable.

His words:

"I have made this point known to all and sundry. An Anglican Bishop told me in tears what they have been going through at the hands of Catholic Governors in Anambra State since 2003.

"I am an Anglican from Nnewi in Anambra state and I know the story very well. It is not only despicable but totally reprehensible and unacceptable. The monopoly of government house in Awka by Catholics must stop as a matter of urgency."

However, it must be said that this is an allegation as Obi is yet to react or debunk the claim made against him.

Peter Obi in trouble as ex-presidential aide discloses main Obidient on Twitter as IPOB agent

Recall that the former spokesperson to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has alleged that the main Obidient on microblogging, Twitter, is an agent of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB).

Omokri, in a video on his verified Facebook page, alleged that this main supporter Obi is the main promoter of the proscribed IPOB using a female profile on Twitter.

Peter Obi knows IPOB agent disguising as female Obidient on Twitter

The ex-presidential aide added that Peter Obi is aware, and they both had discussed it, but the former Anambra governor chooses to condemn his action in private rather than in public.

