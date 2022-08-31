There is an ongoing crisis in the Enugu wing of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)

Agitations have been coming in from all angles for the removal of the state party chairman, Mr. Ugochukwu Agballah

However, an official petition signed by Ken Nnamani and Geoffrey Onyeama wants the APC NWC to remove Agballah with immediate effect

FCT, Abuja - The Enugu chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for the removal of its chairman, Mr. Ugochukwu Agballah.

As reported by the Guardian newspaper, the party big wigs in the state issued a petition to the national working committee (NWC) led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu to sanction the removal of Mr. Agballah.

The duo of Senator Ken Nnamani and Geoffrey Onyeama petitioned the national working committee of the APC to sanction the removal of the Enugu APC chairman. Photo: Guardian

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathered that the party big wigs in the state agitating for a shift in power include ex-Senate President, Ken Nnamani and Geoffrey Onyeama, the minister of foreign affairs.

The duo told the NWC that it will be doing the party a huge favour by removing the embattled Agballah as the state chairman.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The duo also stated that the decision will be able to mend the already growing internal crisis within the party and allow the party a chance to compete strongly in the forthcoming general elections.

They said:

“The party is imploding and on the brink of collapse. It is in no position, as things stand, to be competitive in the general elections. “The leaders now believe that a radical solution is required to save the state chapter of APC from total collapse and disgrace.”

Agballah hit back at Nnamani, Onyeama

In his reaction, Agballah labeled Nnamani and Onyeama as Abuja-based politicians who have a faint idea about the political scene in the state.

He stated that he and the governorship candidate of the party have been touring several wards across the state and interacting with the grassroots ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Agballah added while all these are ongoing, the duo (Nnamani and Onyeama) have not been seen in any of the wards soliciting and canvassing for support for the party’s governorship candidate.

He said:

“First, from the day convention ended, Chief Uche Nnaji, APC governorship candidate for Enugu, and I, have been on tour of the 260 wards in the state.

“We have not wasted one day. Below are footages of the ward tour and the number of wards we have covered.”

Agballah also noted that no form of support has come from the duo since the inception of their tour across wards in the state.

He said:

“None of them have been seen in their wards. Nnaji has been sponsoring ward, local council, and state meetings since he indicated interest to run as governorship candidate.”

2023: APC standard bearer, Tinubu meets ex-president Jonathan, details of meeting leaks

Meanwhile, the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Bola Tinubu, has visited former President Goodluck Jonathan at his Abuja residence.

A source in Tinubu's camp who was privy to the details of the meeting said the meeting was part of a consultation move by the APC's presidential candidate with stakeholders.

Jonathan would be the second former president Tinubu would be consulting in recent time after meeting with ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo.

2023: Tinubu, Israeli ambassador holds crucial meeting

In another development, Tinubu also extended his consultations and preparations ahead of the 2023 general elections to another level.

One of the reasons for this conclusion is that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC's presidential candidate, is holding meetings with key persons before campaigns begin.

Tinubu on Tuesday, August 30, met with the Israeli ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, and the nation's consul, Inbar Lipman, in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng