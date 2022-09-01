The national vice chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North-West, Dr. SalihuLukman, has admitted the fact that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not a regular name when it comes to presidential elections in Nigeria.

During an exclusive interview by This Day, Lukman noted that the last time Tinubu appeared on the ballot was in 2003 unlike Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Tinubu is described as not being popular in national elections (Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

For him, that candidates of the People Democratic Party, the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP), and the Labour Party (LP) are well-known in national politics and electoral processes at the highest level except for Tinubu is a challenge to the ruling party.

His words:

"This is the challenge of this democracy, it is not unique to APC, is not unique to PDP, it is across all the political parties. And go and check, especially at the presidential level, we have a situation where all the candidates are known faces in terms of the electoral process in this country at the highest level.

"The only exception is perhaps our own candidate in APC. The last time the candidate appeared on the ballot was in 2003. And after 2003 he was not on the ballot.

"But it’s not the case, at least with our so-called three popular parties – PDP, NNPP, and Labour Party. The candidate of the Labour party was on the ballot in 2019. So I think these are some of the challenges."

He made this submission in response to a question on how the APC plans to carry out its presidential campaign ahead of 2023.

