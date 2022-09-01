The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has again weighed in on the nation's power supply

Obi has assured Nigerians, especially those living in America that he would improve electricity if elected as Nigeria's next president in 2023

The former governor of Anambra state urged Nigerians to hold him accountable if he renege on his promise

Labour Party (LP), presidential candidate and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has vowed to increase electricity generation in Nigeria or quit as president after his first term.

Obi made the vow while addressing a packed audience at the prestigious Beverly Hilton Los Angeles flag-off of his US speaking tour, Vanguard reported.

Peter Obi vows to increase electricity or leave the presidency. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi gave his reason

Obi, who had just flown in from Toronto, Canada, listed countries that had doubled their electricity supply in a few years, including Egypt, which he recently went to understudy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

“I will increase power generation in four years. This is not a guarantee. I am saying if I don’t do it, I will leave the office.”

Obi urges Nigerians to hold him accountable

The ex-governor bemoaned the fact that no one was held to account in Nigeria, pointing out that when politicians get into office, they renege on what they had promised, claiming they didn’t know what it entailed.

Obi challenged the enthusiastic Nigerians in America to hold him accountable when he comes to power to deliver on what he promised.

Can Peter Obi Defeat Tinubu? Ex-APC Youth Leader Aspirant Predicts Winner of 2023 Presidential Election

Since defecting to Labour Party (LP) and emerging as the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi has changed the 2023 political discourse.

The former Anambra governor’s decision to pursue his presidential bid on the LP’s platform has not only brought the party to the national limelight but also ensured the conversations are not only about the ruling APC and the lead opposition PDP.

Obi’s supporters, who call themselves Obi-dients, are everywhere on social media, highlighting why the Anambra-born politician deserves to be elected as Nigeria’s number one citizen in 2023.

Top former northern governor tells Peter Obi best way to return to PDP

Senator Ahmed Makarfi had alleged that the youths in Nigeria are using Peter Obi of the Labour Party out of frustration.

Makarfi called on Obi and his colleague with the New Nigerian Peoples Party Rabiu Kwankwaso to return to the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to the former governor of Kaduna state, other opposition parties need to work together to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng