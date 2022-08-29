The New Nigerian Peoples Party has said that the party was never given an option during its negotiation for an alliance with Labour Party

The disclosure was made on Sunday, August 28, by the chairman of the NNPP, Professor Rufai Alkali

Alkali noted that the NNPP was desirous of keeping in contact with any party that shared the same values with it for an alliance

On Sunday, August 28, the national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rufai Alkali, opened up on the key factors that foiled the planned alliance between the Labour Party's presidential candidate Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Daily Trust reports that Alkali while speaking at the party's secretariat in Abuja said the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate insisted that the NNPP concede the presidency to them.

The chairman of the NNPP said the party was never given an option during its negotiation with Labour Party. Photo: Peter Obi, Kwankwaso

Alkali also added that the NNPP was never given an option during the negotiation for the alliance between both parties.

He added that the party realises that Nigeria is going through a tough time and needed a new deal for the country to attain the desired development.

The Punch reports that the NNPP's chairman noted that with the growing insecurity, the NNPP was desirous of keeping contact with any party that shared the same values with it for an alliance.

Labour Party only wanted one thing

According to him, the option of alliance with the Labour Party and its presidential candidate came at a time when the NNPP was optimistic about such a move but the LP came to the table with only one demand.

His words:

“A technical committee was set up to work out the alliance, but for the eight hours that they met, the LP camp said just one thing; that Kwankwaso should concede the presidency to Obi, that it was the time of the South East to become the president.”

Alkali further added that the Labour Party camp had also agreed that Kwankwaso was a good candidate with a track record of sterling performance in public office.

He said the party insisted that it was the turn of the southeast to produce the next president of Nigeria.

The NNPP chairman also said that the Labour Party camp leaked some of the deliberations between both party members on social media during the negotiations.

