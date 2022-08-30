As 2023 general elections draw near, candidates have continued to latch on to the mass media to reach out to voters

One of such candidates who have been leveraging the media to share their vision is Professor Chris Imumolen, the presidential candidate of Accord Party

The 38-yr-old presidential candidate was on TVC recently to speak to Nigeriains on how he intends to fix the country if elected as president

Lagos - A woman in her 70s has endorsed Professor Chris Imumolen, the presidential candidate of Accord Party as the next Nigerian leader.

The woman introduced herself as Ladeji endorsed Imumolen when he appeared on a Televison Continental programme.

Prof. Chris Imumolen is the youngest presidential candidate in the 2023 race. Photo credit: Accord Party

She called into the programme from Jos, the Plateau state capital after Imumolen spoke on how he will tackle the problems in Nigeria.

She said:

“My contribution is about the youths themselves. Actually, I am not for any of the old people. I am an old woman, I am in my 70s and I am tired of them. We are supposed to take care of our children but we are killing them in so many ways.”

Continuing, Ladeji said she was once rooting for the Labour Party because of Peter Obi and for the interest of the Igbos, but has decided to go for a younger candidate because she believes the youths deserve power while pointing out that the old ones need to leave.

Her words:

“I am not really for APC or PDP. I went for the Labour Party because I want to give Igbo a chance. But for this morning, I am for Accord, I have changed my mind. I am backing the younger ones.

“Now my message is to Nigerian youths, you are the ones that have Nigeria, these ones that are wrecking Nigeria are almost going. Time will tell, they have to go.”

Prof Imumolen launches national prosperity system for Nigerians

Recall that Professor Imumolen recently launched an economic system tagged: "I Will Prosper."

The initiative is aimed at providing economic respite or succour to Nigerians to ameliorate their living plights and catalyse prosperity for all.

The program is expected to create collective prosperity towards eradicating increasing socio-economic despondency and frustration in the society.

Imumolen cautions Nigerians on who they vote for in 2023

Prof Imumolen had earlier declared that only a candidate who is not affiliated with any sect in Nigeria can solve the challenges faced by the country.

Speaking at a youth gathering commemorating International Youth Day, Imumolen said voting right is the only way to ensure that critical issues are addressed.

He also said he has commenced the process of preparing the minds of voters to vote right in the coming election and to educate all and sundry on the kind of personality needed to get Nigeria back on its feet.

