A US-based politician has urged Nigerians, especially the youths to ensure they put the right candidate into the nation's number one seat of power

Chris Emejuru also described Peter Obi as his ideal president who would ensure he carries every citizen along among many other attributes of the Labour Party's flag bearer

According to Emejuru, Obi stands out when compared to the other top two presidential candidates seeking election into power at the 2023 poll

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been described as the ideal president for Nigeria.

The Guardian reports that a Nigerian politician based in the United States of America, Chris Emejuru submitted that Obi stands out among all other 2023 presidential candidates lined up ahead of the election.

Chris Emejuru said Peter Obi is the only candidate that can take Nigeria out of its present mess. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Emejuru while speaking during a zoom meeting with journalists from his base in the US noted that Obi is one candidate who is genuinely keen on addressing the multifaceted challenges besetting the country.

A managing partner for America at Lowase Management Consulting, the US-based politician cited that asides from being the youngest of the top three 2023 presidential candidates, Obi has an edge over others with the capacity to build the nation's economy and end the growing corrupt practices eating deep into the system.

His words:

"My ideal candidate is someone who is ethical, someone who has common sense, and someone who truly, genuinely cares about the masses.

"A candidate who doesn’t judge based on what part of the country you are from and whose interest is to unite and not divide."

Ending atrocities and police brutality

Recalling the #EndSARS campaigns championed by the youth in the past years, Emejuru noted that Obi will surely put an end to police brutality.

He said:

“Someone who wants to bring an end to police brutality, an end to bad governance, and an end to poverty. I believe the candidate who, although not perfect, comes close to these ideals is Peter Obi.

“My advice for Nigerians as the political campaign commences is to remember your choice. Remember who it is that has your interest at heart. Someone who has character.

“Someone who cares about creating a better life for you and your family. Someone who cares about every Nigerian citizen and wants to create more jobs and tackle insecurity."

Source: Legit.ng