A chieftain of the opposition PDP, Anthony Ehilebo has urged Nigerians not to allow the APC vice presidential candidate to be in control of the nation's security

Ehilebo noted that Kashim Shettima cannot be trusted with Nigeria's security considering how he handled the Chibok Girls issue in former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration

The PDP chieftain noted further that Nigerians should be more interested in Shettima's statement than his outfit

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned that Nigeria cannot afford to leave the running mate of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, in charge of the nation’s security owing to its antecedents.

The PDP Head of Digital, Anthony Ehilebo, made this assertion when he appeared on Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television, on Sunday, August 28, The Punch reports.

The PDP chieftain Anthony Ehilebo has said that Nigeria cannot trust Shettima with its security. Photo credit: Adoyi Ali

Source: Facebook

Shettima's position at the just concluded NBA conference

Shettima, one of the panellists at the just-concluded National Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, had said he would oversee security while his principal, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will oversee the economy if elected.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ehilebo reacts

The PDP chieftain stated thus:

“How come you come to the NBA programme and announce on live TV that you will take care of security and your principal will handle the economy?

“Section 130(2) of the 1999 Constitution specifies that it is the role of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. And if he decides to delegate the power, it must be to the armed forces. But here we have a VP candidate telling the world he wants to be in charge of our security.”

APC chieftain reacts

But defending Shettima on the same programme, a political economist and member of the APC Presidential Campaign Organisation, Ayo Oyalowo, disclosed that Shettima’s speech was blown out of context.

Insecurity: Why is Buhari still president? PDP chieftain explains

Anthony Ehilebo, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the party’s director of PDP New Media, has said that in a sane clime, Buhari should have resigned or be impeached by now.

Ehilebo while speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on the current state of insecurity across the country.

Recall that in one week, two guard brigades were attacked in Abuja. While one attack happened along the Bwari-Tasha road in the Bwari area council, the second attack happened on Thursday night along the Zuba-Kaduna road, close to the Zuma rock.

NBA Conference: Shettima calls oppositions names, asks Nigerians to “follow the man wey know the road”

The vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, has said that the party’s flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, will replicate his record as Lagos governor at the federal level.

Shettima said this on Monday, August 22, at the general conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), adding that they would hit the ground running if elected.

The former governor of Borno recalled that his administration in the state facilitated the construction of the best schools in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng