FCT, Abuja - A Supreme judgment in February 2020 that nullified the victory of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo state has been described as a ‘daylight robbery’ by ex-Speaker of the House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara.

The Daily Independent Newspaper reported that the former speaker made this known during the 90th birthday church thanksgiving service of Ihedioha’s mother, Dame Dorothy Ihedioha at the St. James Anglican Church, Asokoro, Abuja.

Honorable Emeka Ihedioha was stripped of his governorship mandate in Imo state in September 2020 after a Supreme Court ruling. Photo: Guardian

Dogara said:

“I want to say this with all humility that our brother here (Ihedioha) suffered a brazen daylight, and I can be quoted but I thanked God that he didn’t bend or become depressed. I believe it is his faith in God that has kept him going and he must have contacted this grace from our dear mother.”

"Ihedioha is a man of courage and resilience" - Dogara

Dogara, however, hailed Ihedioha for keeping his cool and remaining focused despite the disappointing ruling by the apex court.

He described Ihedioha as a man built in courage and resilience while attributing these qualities to his mother who did a fine job raising him.

Dogara said:

“We have seen the impact of mama’s life in the Church, the community, and in the lives of her children as represented by my wonderful brother, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.”

Dogara further revealed that Ihedioha proved instrumental in his emergence as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He said one of the crucial meetings that paved way for his emergence was held at his guest house at the time.

The former speaker said:

“Mama, we thank God for your life and we pray you will continue to age in grace, and by His Grace, you will reach 120 years in good health and in prosperity.”

Yakubu Dogara petitions IGP over alleged threat to his life

Meanwhile, the former speaker has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba-Alkali over a recent threat to his life some days ago.

It was gathered that some police officers attempted to kill the ex-Speaker as he stipulated their names in the petition sent to IGP.

Dogara has urged the police to take relevant actions to ensure that the culprits involved in the attempted murder are properly dealt with.

2023: Wike is indispensable, says Dogara

In another development, some APC big wigs have described the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, as a pivotal part of the new Nigeria.

Yakubu Dogara, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives made this known recently.

The lawyer turned legislator said this after paying a visit to the Wike in Port Harcourt on Saturday, July 30, in the company of Babachir Lawal (Ex-SGF).

