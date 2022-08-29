Dignitaries gathered at a church on Sunday, August 28 for Mama Dorathy Ihedioha's 90th birthday service

Asokoro - Titi Abubakar, wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate as well as ex-Senate President, David Mark were among the guests who gathered at Saint James Anglican Church, Asokoro on Sunday, August 28 for Mama Dorathy Ihedioha's 90th Birthday service.

Mama Dorathy Ihedioha is the mother of ex-Imo state governor and former deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

In a video shared by Ihedioha New Media Center on Facebook, Titi Abubakar, David Mark and Ifeanyi Okowa described Mama Dorathy Ihedioha as mother to all and not just her biological children alone.

Titi Abubakar said:

“I want to thank all mama’s children because they are always taking care of mama because she is a great mother.

“Even me, I am not her biological daughter but the moment she saw me, she was like Titi, so you are here.”

David Mark said:

“Mama you have wonderful children and you have brought them up in a way that shows that you were strict with them when they were young.

“I want to join others to thank God for the live you have lived so far and to pray that you’ll live long so that you can reap the wisdom that God has given you. God will continue to bless you.”

PDP vice presidential candidate and Delta state governor; Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, former Speaker of the House of Representatives; Hon Yakubu Dogara, and former PDP national publicity secretaries, Olisa Metuh and Kola Ologbodiyan were also at the event.

Atiku felicitates Mama Ihedioha at 90

On his part, PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, joined in felicitating the celebrant.

He wrote on Twitter:

“On behalf of my family, I gracefully celebrate with Emeka Ihedioha on the occasion of the 90th birthday celebration of his beloved mother, Dame Dorathy Ihedioha. May the years ahead be filled with strength, celebrations, joy and good health. Happy birthday, Mama Ihedioha.”

Ihedioha never made any statement on Peter Obi, says Media aide

Recall that Ihedioha recently debunked media reports stating that he berated and talked down on Labour Party's presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

Media reports were making the rounds that the former deputy speaker referred to Obi as a 'crafty' man urging the Igbos to wait until 2031 for the presidency.

Ihedioha's media aide, Chibuike Onyeukwu in a statement made available to Legit.ng stated that the reports that his principal berated Obi were false.

Dogara berates Supreme Court for sacking Ihedioha as governor in 2020

On his part, Dogara described the Supreme Court Yakubu judgment that nullified Ihedioha's victory as Imo state governor as a 'daylight robbery.'

He, however, hailed Ihedioha for not being down-spirited after the controversial verdict.

The Bauchi-born politician also revealed that the meeting that heralded his emergence as Speaker was held in Ihedioha's house.

