The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Friday, August 26, officially got a new leader in the person of Y.C Maikyau (SAN)

During an election conducted in July, Y.C Maikyau polled 38,000 votes to floor his opponents in the race to become the NBA's president

Maikyau, during the swearing-in ceremony, thanked God for the feat as well as his colleagues and extended a hand of fellowship to his rivals during the poll

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has elected a new president, Y.C Maikyau (SAN), to take over from Olumide Akpata.

Maikyau'S election came after he emerged victorious in a voting exercise that took place in July, having polled 38,000 votes to beat his opponents, Vanguard reports.

Maikyau polled 38,000 votes to beat his opponents (Photo: @OlumideAkpata)

Source: Twitter

During the swearing-in ceremony held at Eko Hotel & Suites on Friday, August 26, Maikyau expressed gratitude to God for his victory and thanked his colleagues, friends, and of course his campaign team.

Also, the new NBA boss salutedAkpata-led administration for its impressive achievement and laudable strides accomplished in two years.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Making a commitment to not only sustain the laudable achievements and projects of the Akpata administration but also to build on it and extending a hand of fellowship to his rivals, Maikyau said:

“I saw all your great manifestos and your laudable proposals for the NBA. What has happened is that we are now the ones who have been given the responsibility.

"I invite you all to join hands with us as we build the Nigerian Bar Association to that great height we all desire."

“Her name is not on the roll of lawyers”: NBA disowns disqualified BBNaija housemate Beauty, Nigerians react

Meanwhile, BBNaija Level Up star, Beauty Tukura’s claim to being a lawyer is now being under question after she was disowned by the NBA.

Beauty recently made headlines after she broke a record for being the first person to be disqualified from the BBNaija show even before the first eviction, despite her also being the 43rd Miss Nigeria.

She had been known to claim being a lawyer and one John Aikpokpo-Martins, the ‘1st Vice President’ of the Nigerian Bar Association, took to social media to address it.

Source: Legit.ng