Nigerian Journalist and PDP former presidential aspirant Dele Momodu has revealed what transpired between him and Bola Tinubu's wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu

Dele Momodu, in a post shared on his Instagram page, noted that he placed higher Nigeria above friendship

The media mogul, however, maintained that he holds in high esteem Bola Tinubu and his friends in APC but he is a strong PDP member and would support Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 election

Publisher, Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu, on Friday, August 26, recounted his experience with Senator Remi Tinubu, wife of the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, during the funeral of the chieftain of the APC, Kemi Nelson, in Lagos.

According to the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he chose to place Nigeria above friendship, The Punch reports.

Dele Momodu reveals what transpired between himself and Bola Tinubu's wife. Photo credit: @DeleMomodu

Source: Twitter

Dele Momodu shares strong details

Momodu, in a terse statement posted on his verified Instagram page via @delemomoduovation, said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Before some people add salt and pepper to it, I need to state precisely what happened…

“Senator Tokunbo Abiru and Dr Tunji Olowolafe and I had walked in about the same time and we went to greet my very dear sister, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

"Immediately she saw me, we exchanged our usual pleasantries and then she asked me, ‘So Bob Dee, you’re not going to campaign for my husband…?’ I smiled and remained very calm before replying: ‘Your Excellency, I’m in PDP…’ She apparently didn’t find it funny and regaled us with the past I shared with her husband and I tried to calm her down.

Dele Momodu speaks on loss of PDP's presidential ticket

He continued:

“Anyway, I went back to my seat and pondered on what just happened and I soliloquised: ‘Before the PDP Primary, I had been asked repeatedly by journalists if I’ll dump (the) PDP if I don’t get the ticket, my answer was NO. So if I had gotten the PDP ticket, would I step down for Tinubu of (the) APC, the answer is No.’

“I joined (the) PDP because the APC was leading Nigeria to Golgotha. The APC candidates are promising to continue Buhari’s ‘good works!’ I joined the PDP in order to sack APC from power and to do this I needed a strong opposition party. I had preached to my younger friends that only a mainstream party like the PDP can achieve this in 2023.

“This remains my conviction. I practise what I preach. Those who disagree are in other parties and I respect their opinions and wish them well. I’m in PDP.”

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Orji Kalu reveals how Christians would be protected

In a related development, a former governor of Abia state and the present Senate chief whip, Orji Uzor-Kalu has assured that Christians across Nigeria would be adequately protected in spite of the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Uzo-Kalu believes that the controversy being raised over the same faith ticket is not necessary.

The lawmaker urged Christians in Nigeria not to feel threatened over such a political combination. Recalling that Remi, the wife of Tinubu, is a pastor of the RCCG, Uzor-Kalu said contrary to wide perceptions, women are usually the head of the house.

Senator Remi Tinubu denies calling female politician a thug

Senator Oluremi Tinubu has denied calling anyone at the southwest zonal public hearing of the constitution review a thug, The Cable reports.

The lawmaker who represents Lagos Central senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate made the clarification while featuring on TVC 's breakfast show, ‘Your View’ on Friday, May 28.

Remi who is the wife of APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was recently involved in an altercation with some Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng