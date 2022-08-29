Some APC stakeholders have accused the opposition of maligning and impugning the person and character of Senator Kashim Shettima

According to the stakeholders, Shettima's emergence as the vice presidential candidate of the APC has rattled the opposition elements

The stakeholders also stated that any attempt to throw dirt on Shettima will fail because he is clean as a whistle

FCT, Abuja - The Protectors of Shettima Legacy (PFL) says some vested political interests have procured the services of hack writers to malign and impugn the person and character of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The APC stakeholders made the allegation in a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by its chairman, Joseph A. Y. Chibok on Monday, August 29.

Shettima's emergence as the APC vice presidential candidate has been a trending topic in Nigeria. Photo credit: Borno state government

According to the PFL, Senator Shettima's emergence as the APC vice presidential candidate has unsettled the opposition.

The group further said the opposition have gone into an over-drive in order to dig up dirt against Shettima, but they could not find any.

It noted:

“Finding dirt on Shettima is like looking for a needle in a haystack – he’s clean as a whistle.”

The statement further read:

“The opposition has gone a notch higher to extrapolate his earlier stance on restructuring. They also dug out a fake telephone conversation supposedly between him and Senator Amosun. They even brought up the Chibok girls saga, all with the singular purpose of dinting his image.

“For the hack writers, their motivation was pecuniary but for their sponsors, it is hatred, anger and personal gripe with the determination to help sway votes in the upcoming election to a certain candidate.

“Shettima is urbane, suave, cool and calculated. He is imbued with uncommon intellect, character, vision and foresight.

“His achievements as the governor of Borno state cut across all the sectors of economy with stellar performance in the development of the education sector with the provision of smart schools, revolution in agriculture through modern and sophisticated farm implement and equipment.

“Shettima is bringing all these qualities and achievements to the table in order to serve as a worthy deputy to His Excellency, Bola Tinubu when they emerge victorious in the forthcoming polls.

“It has therefore become incumbent on us to expose those who have scaled up their personal attacks against Shettima in order to cast him in bad light and also to drive a wedge between him and Tinubu.

“The opposition are jittery of the overwhelming popularity of the Tinubu-Shettima ticket and they have deployed a war chest in order to stop the ticket. The Tinubu-Shettima ticket is unstoppable!”

