Dino Melaye, a former senator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dared Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment, to travel without escort as he has boasted.

Speaking with Daily Trust recently, the Kogi ex-senator argued that if Keyamo truly believes that the roads are safe, he should embark on a journey with security details from Kaduna to Abuja as well as other major inter-state routes.

Melaye was quoted to have said:

“Coming to the statement by Keyamo, I challenge Keyamo to carry his car and start his journey to Kaduna from Zuba. No police escort and no convoy following him,” Melaye said.

“He should drive even by 6am from Abuja to Kaduna. I challenge him to do it.

“Or drive from here to Delta where he comes from without police escort or any backup since he said the road is safe. Let him drive and prove to Nigerians that the road is safe. There was still an incident on that road two days ago.”

