Outspoken senior advocate of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo has denied an alleged comment he made about insecurity

Keyamo, during an interview, said media reports that he mentioned that President Buhari's administration has tamed insecurity are not true

He, however, boasted that he can travel from Abuja to Kaduna despite the long history of the highway being fazed with insecurity issues

FCT, Abuja - The spokesperson of the presidential campaign of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Festus Keyamo says he can drive alone from Abuja to Kaduna state with the aid of security escorts, The Cable reports.

The pragmatic senior advocate made this known on Tuesday, August 23, during a live telecast interview on Channels Television.

Festus Keyamo during the interview denied ever saying that insecurity has been totally tamed by President Buhari's administration. Photo: Festus Keyamo

Source: Twitter

It will be recalled that over the years, the Abuja-Kaduna highway has had a long history of insecurity with incessant robbery and kidnapping by bandits on the highway.

Similarly, some five months ago, the Abuja-Kaduna bound railway was attacked by bandits and hundreds of passengers were kidnapped while others were severely injured and some lost their lives in the process while trying to scamper for safety.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Keyamo denies comment on insecurity

While making his claims, Keyamo however debunked media reports that he had mentioned that insecurity under President Muhammadu Buhari has been brought to an all-time low.

He said:

"I didn’t say so. It’s still the season of wrong headlines. I said what we met on the ground, Boko Haram in the northeast. I was specific and so they quoted me generally to say Boko Haram and insecurity throughout the whole country. I only said Boko Haram in the northeast, it has not been totally wiped out, but we have reduced this significantly.”

Keyamo stated with authority that all the roads leading to Chibok and Damboa in Borno can now be used by commuters without fear of being attacked.

While speaking of the farmer-herder crisis, Keyamo noted that the statistics reeled out for the year 2017 to 2020 were not his submissions but that of the World Terrorism Index.

“In terms of banditry and kidnapping, they are on the rise in the north-west and some parts of the middle belt. I have admitted that,” Keyamo added

2023: Obi ahead of Atiku in presidential race, says Keyamo

On the political scene, Festus Keyamo thinks Peter Obi has more edge than Atiku heading into the 2023 presidential polls.

The labour minister while giving his reasons says aside from being the vice president of Nigeria, Atiku has never held any public office.

He, however, thinks Tinubu has a far more cutting edge than the other candidates heading into the presidential polls.

Parents should beg ASUU

In another development, the labour minister has reacted to the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike

Keyamo urged parents to beseech the union to call off the strike stating that the federal government does not have the resources to cater for their demands

He called on the lecturers to return to the classroom, noting that they are not the only ones in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng