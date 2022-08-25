At last, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike had the much-awaited meeting that is expected to end their rift

The crucial meeting, according to reliable sources, was held in London, the UK, on Thursday, August 25

A photo shared by one of Atiku's media aides revealed that the meeting was also attended by some PDP governors

There is an indication that the lingering rift between Governor Nyesom Wike and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has finally come to an end.

This conclusion (though yet to be confirmed by a statement) stems from a fresh photo shared by one of Atiku's media aides, Eta Uso.

The meeting was held in London (Photo: @royaltyuso)

In the said photo, Atiku was seen smiling with the Rivers governors and some PDP governors as well as chieftains.

The venue of the meeting is London, the capital of the United Kingdom (UK), where Wike and his allies some hours ago held a closed-door talk with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The photo was taken after a meeting that centred on reconciliation and how to move the party forward was held.

Others who were in attendance are Governor Seyi Makinde, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Governor Samuel Ortom, and Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

Commenting on the development, Uso wrote on Twitter:

"Great conversations and consolidation for the next steps. Family is family!

"A proper meeting/dinner. Not some fan shot. Game on!

"I wonder what agenda setters will say when these next set of pictures make it to Twitter."

