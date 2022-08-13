Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the House of Reps, has called on the governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, to join the APC

But Gbajabiamila advised Governor Wike on Friday, August 12, to choke his enemies in the PDP before joining the APC

The speaker of the lower chamber said that after the governor defects to the ruling party, members of the Rivers state House of Assembly will join him

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday, August 12, reiterated the well-known saying that in politics there are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests.

Gbjabiamila said this in Rivers at the commissioning of some major projects in reaction to Governor Nyesom Wike's revelation that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) plotted against his emergence as the speaker of the House of Representatives, The Cable reports.

The speaker noted that plotting is not strange in politics and that Wike should make permanent his latest political journey which he and the governor know about.

Gbajabiamila, speaking further, pleaded with the fiery governor to choke the opposition party and then defect to the All Progress Congress (APC), so that members of the state House of Assembly will follow suit.

His words:

“It is the irony of life and indeed very interesting, the twist of fate, that those who he sat with to plot against me are the same people who sat together at your primary to plot against you.

“So, plotting is not necessarily a new thing in politics but what is constant is that in politics, there are no permanent enemies, there are no permanent friends, but what you have is permanent interest.

“And by God’s grace, this one that you have started, the journey that you have started that you and I both know, shall be permanent. Please choke them. I said choke them.

“I believe that when the governor finally chokes them, the members of the state assembly will be coming with him to where he is destined to be. We await you, your excellency, and very eagerly too.

“Do not let anybody intimidate you. At the appropriate time, you will tell them; you will choke them.”

48 hours after Sanwo-Olu's visit, Wike invites a top APC leader to commission another facility in Rivers

Meanwhile, the governor invited Gbajabiamila to the state.

A source privy to the invitation confirmed that Gbajabiamila was expected to arrive in Rivers state in time for the commissioning of the official residences of members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The source said Wike had written a letter to the speaker making informing him of the intention for Gbajabiamila to commission the Rivers Legislative Quarters built by the governor.

