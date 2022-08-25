Hon Yakubu Dogara and Babachir David Lawal are taking bold steps against the same faith ticket of the ruling APC

This is as Former Speaker, House of Representatives and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation met separately with the former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and former Head of State, General Abdusalami Abubakar

This was contained in a press release issued by Turaki Hassan Adamu, media aide to the former Speaker and made available to newsmen on Wednesday

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara and immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, have continued their consultations with key national and political leaders on their rejection of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC).

The Nigerian Tribune reported that the duo, accompanied by a former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba, met separately with former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida in his Hilltop residence in Minna, Niger State and former Head of State General Abdusalami Abubakar.

Dogara, Babachir meet IBB, Abdusalami over APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket. Photo credit: The Sun

Source: Facebook

Details of Dogara, Babachir Lawal's meeting with IBB, Abdusalami emerges

In an interview with Daily Trust, Babachir said though they were in Minna to greet retired General Abdulsalami, who just returned to the country from a medical trip, they also used the opportunity to visit General Babangida.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He also said the issue of the Muslim-Muslim ticket was discussed.

Babachir affirmed thus:

“But there is no way we will be there without the Muslim-Muslim ticket issue coming up. It came up and naturally we discussed it."

NBA Conference: Shettima calls oppositions names, asks Nigerians to “follow the man wey know the road”

The vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, has said that the party’s flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, will replicate his record as Lagos governor at the federal level.

Shettima said this on Monday, August 22, at the general conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), adding that they would hit the ground running if elected.

The former governor of Borno recalled that his administration in the state facilitated the construction of the best schools in Nigeria.

Tinubu gets spiritual endorsement as traditional worshippers reveal what they’ve been doing for him

Legit.ng earlier reported that the African traditional worshippers in Lagos and overseas have endorsed the ambition of the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu

The traditional worshippers said they have been praying for the actualisation of Tinubu's dream to govern Nigeria

The group made this known during the celebration of this year's Isese day celebration in Ajah, Lagos, over the weekend.

Source: Legit.ng