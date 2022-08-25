The governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Wednesday, August 24, appointed two new commissioners

On Wednesday, August 24, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi swore in Mr. Peter Okonkwo and Mr. Jideofor Ebeh to serve as commissioners in Enugu state, PM News reported.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State swore in Mr Peter Okonkwo and Mr Jideofor Ebeh as commissioners. Photo credit: PDP Governors Forum Official

The details of the new commissioners

Okonkwo hails from Nsukka Local Government Area (LGA), while Ebeh is an indigene of Isi-Uzo LGA.

The oath of office was administered by the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr Victor Emeribe, and witnessed by House Speaker Edward Ubosi.

This development was also confirmed by the PDP Governors Forum Official through a statement posted on the Facebook page of their official site, accompanied by pictures.

Those who attended the swearing-in ceremony

Others were the State Chairman of the PDP, Mr Augustine Nnamani; the member representing Enugu East-Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Mr Cornelius Nnaji; and a former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Kingsley Ebenyi.

Other dignitaries that witnessed the event included the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya; the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prof. Malachy Okwueze, the Chairman, Isi-Uzo LGA, Mr. Obiora Obeagu; and others.

Ugwuanyi earlier sent in their names to the State Assembly

Ugwuanyi had, on Tuesday, August 16, nominated the duo as commissioners and forwarded their names to the House of Assembly for confirmation.

