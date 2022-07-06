PDP presidential media candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has appointed more media assistants to his team

The most significant of the recent appointments is that of AbdulRasheed Shehu, the founder of AtikuKawai Media group

Shehu has been an ally and associate of the former vice president for many years and his appointment is seen as a reward for loyalty

FCT, Abuja - Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has approved the appointment of AbdulRasheed Shehu, the founder of AtikuKawai Media group, as his special assistant on broadcast media.

The appointment was announced via a press statement signed by the media adviser to Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe.

AbdulRasheed Shehu has been an ally of Atiku for many years. Photo credit: AtikuKawai Media Group

Source: Facebook

Abdulrasheed is a journalist with a proven media track record of excellence with a decade of experience on the job. He is a graduate of Mass Communications from ISM Adonai, Benin Republic.

Until his recent appointment, Abdulrasheed was part of the presidential media campaign committee for Atiku and the founder of the AtikuKawai Media group – an authorized media and publicity arm for Atiku Abubakar's 2023 presidential ambition.

Dare Akinniyi, chief strategist, AtikuKawai said in a statement sent to Legit.ng:

“As a group, this recognition from H.E. Atiku Abubakar is a testimonial that he is youth-friendly. He believes in the youth, and has always given the youth of Nigeria the avenue to blossom. This singular act is a reinforcement of his words – of being a transitional president to the youth.

“While we congratulate Abdulrasheed, we see this as an opportunity to make the youth proud and work assiduously to project H.E. Atiku Abubakar as the best candidate come 2023.”

