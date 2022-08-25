A PDP House of Reps member from Rivers state, Farah Dagogo, has backed Atiku's 2023 presidential aspiration

Dagogo also announced the plan to organise a 10-million-man-march for Atiku across the Niger Delta to prove the region's support for the PDP flagbearer

The PDP lawmaker was recently arrested after Governor Wike accused him of promoting cultism in the state

Rivers state - A member of the House of Representatives, Farah Dagogo, has declared support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state.

Farah Dagogo who represents Degema/Bonny federal constituency in Rivers state said a 10-million-man-march for Atiku and Okowa will soon be held across the Niger Delta states, Channels TV reported.

The lawmaker in a statement by his media aide, Ibrahim Lawal, explained that the planned march is to prove to naysayers that the region is for the PDP.

Why Niger Delta will vote for PDP, Atiku - Dagogo

Meanwhile, Dagogo dismissed fears of protest votes from the Niger Delta region against the PDP as a result of the party’s presidential primary where Atiku defeated Governor Nyesom Wike and others.

The lawmaker said “the Niger Delta has been a traditional stronghold of the PDP from 1999 till date and 2023 will not be an exception”.

According to him, the people of the Niger Delta remember and hold the PDP in awe as the only party that ensured the region produced the President of the country through Goodluck Jonathan.

In apparent reference to Governor Wike who is yet to support Atiku's presidential bid, Dagogo said Atiku will win and it will be in the interest of those who do not want to be left behind to board or be cast in the dustbin of political history.

There has been an uneasy calm in the PDP, occasioned by the frosty relationship between Wike and Atiku.

Dagogo's rift with Wike

Dagogo who is declaring support for Atiku was in April declared wanted by Governor Wike for allegedly sponsoring a group of cultists to attack the state secretariat of the PDP in Port Harcourt, during the screening of some legislative aspirants for the party’s primaries.

The lawmaker who at the time was a governorship aspirant of the PDP in Rivers state was subsequently arrested.

He was, however, granted bail to the tune of 20 million naira by a high court in Port Harcourt, after about a month of a twisted and dramatic trial.

Atiku heads for London to meet Wike

Meanwhile, Atiku has reportedly headed to the United Kingdom in a desperate bid to resolve his rift with the governor of Rivers state.

Sources close to Atiku were cited as confirming that the former vice-president is billed to meet with the Rivers governor on Thursday, August 25.

“The PDP presidential candidate headed for London today after arriving Paris yesterday. He is billed to meet with Wike tomorrow in an attempt to resolve the issues between them,” a source was quoted as saying.

