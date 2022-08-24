BREAKING: Presidency Shares Photos as Osinbajo Becomes Side Attraction at FEC Meeting
- For reasons, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo became a side attraction at the weekly FEC meeting in Aso Rock Villa on Wednesday, August 24
- Osinbajo attended the meeting on Wednesday in person for the first time after his knee surgery in Lagos
- The vice president was greeted in turns by ministers and other federal appointees during the meeting
Aso Rock Villa, Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, August 24, attended the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at Council Chambers of Aso Rock Villa in person.
This is Osinbajo's first physical attendance at the FEC meeting weeks after he returned from the hospital where he underwent a thigh surgery at Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos, The Nation reports.
The vice president was welcomed by ministers and presidential aides, who took turns to greet him at the council chambers.
After missing in action during Govs' Abuja meeting, Buhari leaves Aso Rock, destination, mission revealed
More photos of Osinbajo was shared on Facebook by a presidential media aide, Buhari Sallau.
The meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, was attended physically by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Mongunu
Ministers physically present at the meeting include those of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, Communications and Digital, Isa Patanmi, Humanitarian Disaster Management and Social Development Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, Aviation, Hedi Sirika, Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo.
The rest are Ministers of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ramatu Aliyu, Environment, Ademola Adegoroye and Education, Goodluck Nana-Opia
The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers attended the meeting virtually from the various offices.
First photo of VP Osinbajo after surgery surfaces
Meanwhile, Osinbajo had shared his first photo days after he underwent a thigh surgery in a Duchess Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.
In a short message posted on Twitter, Osinbajo wrote:
“My deep gratitude to everyone for your get-well wishes and prayers following my surgery.
“And special appreciation to the amazing team of surgeons, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and the management of the Duchess International Hospital Lagos, for providing such excellent care.
"God bless you all."
Source: Legit.ng