The government of Borno state welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari in Maiduguri on Thursday, August 18

President arrived in the state capital to commission some key projects completed by Governor Babagana Zulum

The president was said to have landed at the Air Task Force Base and was received by top government officials

Maiduguri, Borno - President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, August 18, left Aso Rock Villa and arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Buhari, who was said to have landed at the state capital's Air Task Force Base around 12: 15pm headed to the palace of the Shehu of Borno.

The president is in Borno to commission major projects (Photo: @ProfZulum)

Before he proceed to the Shehu's palace, the president was received by Governor Babagana Zulum; his deputy, Usman Kadafur, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umaru Farouk, and vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Other persons who welcomed Buhari at the Air Force Base were members of national and state houses of assembly, as well as some other top government officials.

The mission of the president in Borno is to commission some key projects embarked upon and completed by the Zulum-led administration.

Meanwhile, as part of his mission in a two-day working visit to Ebonyi, President Buhari on Thursday, May 5, commissioned the newly completed King David University of Medical Sciences in the Ụbụrụ in Ohaozara local government area of the sate.

President Buhari described the university as a wonderful and excellent project.

The complex houses a teaching hospital, the administrative block of the university, hostels, staff residential areas, and University Secondary School blocks.

On his part, the state governor, Governor Dave Umahi disclosed that the university's hospital is equipped with some of the most modern technology in medicine. He added that the school has the capacity to produce dialyzers, one of the most important components in dialysis.

He revealed that the institution was built through direct labour to save cost and appreciated the financial support of Buhari, in constructing this and other projects in the state.

