Breaking: After Meeting OBJ, Tinubu Holds Closed-door Talk With APC Governors
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in a closed-door meeting with governors on the platform of the party.
Punch reports that the venue of Tinubu's meeting with APC governors on Wednesday, August 18, is Abuja.
The crucial meeting is coming less than 24 hours after Jagaban meet with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.
Source: Legit.ng
