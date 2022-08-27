The spokesman of Rabiu Kwankwaso's presidential campaign council, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has made a big boast about his principal's ambition

Jibrin on Friday, August 26, bragged that the NNPP's presidential candidate will inherit President Muhammadu Buhari's 12 million votes in 2023

The former lawmaker claimed that Kwankwaso controls the heart of the north and will never collapse the NNPP's structure into the APC

Abdulmumin Jibrin, the spokesman of Rabiu Kwankwaso's presidential campaign council, has reacted to claims that his principal has asked members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (PDP) to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jibrin in a chat with journalists on Friday, August 26, described the claim as fake and a plot by some politicians to get popularity and relevance, The Cable reports.

Jibrin said Kwankwaso will inherit Buhari's 12 million votes (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

The former lawmaker in the House of Representatives noted that Kwankwaso can never collapse his party into the APC nor work with Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023.

He boasted that the former Kano state governor controls the heart of the north and is the one to inherit President Muhammadu Buhari's 12 million votes come the next presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

“Kwankwaso is a practical politician, we are serious-minded people. We are not in this race for anyone and I have said it over and over again.

“People should disregard all these rumours that ‘Kwankwaso is working for Asiwaju, We are going to merge with APC’.

“How will he do that? Somebody who is controlling the heart of the north. Somebody who is the beneficiary of the 12 million Buhari’s votes.

“Kwankwaso is the most popular person, most loved. He is the person who is going to control those votes. Now look at the dynamics of the election today, there is no sitting governor in the northern part of the country that is contesting for the presidency so every governor has its peculiar challenges in his state.

“What the governors are interested in is to deliver their states. They know it is dangerous for you within your states to say you are going against Kwankwaso because Kwankwaso has his own direct connection with the masses."

2023 presidency: Tinubu quietly meets Kwankwaso in viral video

Meanwhile, Tinubu was spotted with his counterpart in the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

In a video shared on Facebook by Joe Igbokwe, Tinubu, in the company of some unnamed southwest politicians, was seen exchanging pleasantries with the former Kano governor.

However, it had not been confirmed if this meeting between both political giants who are eyeing the presidency in 2023 is a recent one.

Source: Legit.ng