The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, on Saturday, August 27.

The former governor of Kano state was welcomed by a massive crowd of supporters, Daily Trust report confirmed.

Kwankwaso, whose party is about to lose one of its strongest member, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, encouraged the crowd to vote for the NNPP in the forthcoming general election.

Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Shekarau is currently on his way to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a result of a face-off with Kwankwaso months after dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the NNPP.

Kwankwaso expressed joy over the development

Kwankwaso who was excited by the development took to his Twitter page on Sunday, August 28 and tweeted:

"The passionate reception I have received from the good people of Borno is a testament of how desperate Nigerians yearn for change.

"Our resolve and devotion towards the rebirth of a Nigeria that will make all my countrymen and women proud remains firm. Together we can do it."

He shared a video as well.

