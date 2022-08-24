Festus Keyamo has encouraged Christians in Nigeria to support Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate

The junior minister confirmed that the interest of Nigerian Christians would be protected in Tinubu's administration

According to Keyamo, Tinubu's wife will serve as a pastor at the Aso Rock Chapel once her husband becomes Nigeria's president in 2023

Nigeria's minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, on Tuesday, August 23, said that Remi Tinubu, the wife of the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu will take a key position at the Aso Rock Chapel by next year.

Keyamo while reacting to the controversies raised by the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket assured Christians in Nigeria that their interests would be protected should Tinubu emerge victorious in the 2023 presidential election.

Festus Keyamo has said that Remi Tinubu will take the position of Aso Rock Pastor once her husband becomes president. Photo: Remi Tinubu, Premium Times

Source: UGC

Tinubu, a Muslim from the southwest had picked Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno state also a Muslim as his running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The choice of Shettima as the vice-presidential candidate has caused a rouse especially among the Christians across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, speaking on Political Paradigm, a Channels Television programme, Keyamo who doubles as the spokesperson for the Bola Tinubu Campaign Council assured that the decision of the party is a strategy for winning the 2023 presidential election.

According to Keyamo, the presidential candidate’s family had always been multi-religious and has nothing to do with the unity or Islamisation of Nigeria.

His words:

"It’s just a winning strategy. It’s not a spit on the Christians. Muslims are a minority in the south and Asiwaju is Muslim from the south, some Muslims are a minority in the north.

“Like I said, look at Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a person. Look at his record. He was one that returned all the mission schools to them in Lagos when he was governor.

“For the churches, he returned the mission schools to them. He has a multi-religious home. Some of his children are Christians. His wife is a pastor.

“The chapel in the villa will be overly used because the wife automatically will be the pastor, attending that chapel. So the chapel will not be closed down. He will be using it when he is by the grace of God president of this country.”

A senator representing Lagos Central senatorial district at the Ninth Senate, Remi Tinubu was ordained as an assistant pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in 2018.

Nigerians begin #ShettimaChallenge after APC VP candidate's appearance at 2022 NBA conference

Many Nigerians including Festus Keyamo had taken to social media to jump on the trend of the #ShettimaChallenge.

The challenge started after the dressing of the vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress caused a frenzy on social media.

Some Nigerians have also condemned the former governor's choice of dressing stating that he could have abided by the rule of such attire.

Tinubu sends representative as Peter Obi, Atiku, others attend NBA's 2022 conference, photos emerge

Top 2023 presidential candidates had been invited to attend the 2022 annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association.

Candidates who were present include Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar who attended alongside his entourage.

However, there was disappointment among many quarters following the absence of Bola Tinubu, the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Source: Legit.ng