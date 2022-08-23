Ahead of the 2023 elections, a new report indicates that governors raised concerns that elections may not hold in several northwest states due to insecurity

The northwest has seven states, including Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara

The governors in a policy brief reportedly advised President Buhari on measures to take to address the security threats in the zone ahead of 2023

A report by TheCable states that Nigerian governors are of the opinion that elections may not hold in several northwest states in 2023 as a result of the prevalent insecurity in the geopolitical zone.

According to the newspaper, the governors shared their perspective with President Muhammadu Buhari in a policy brief.

Nigerian governors reportedly raised concerns that elections may not hold in several northwest states in 2023 due to insecurity. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the brief was part of the political economy situation review sent to the president in July 2022.

2023 elections: What Buhari should do - Governors

The governors reportedly asked President Buhari to expedite actions on various promises to address insecurity.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

To stem the tide of insecurity, the governors urged the president to take urgent steps to establish military bases in Birnin Gwari, Rijana, Kachia and Mararraban Jos in Kaduna state and Kontagora and Gwada in Niger state.

The governors also advised the president to ensure the promised simultaneous operations scheduled for July 1 but yet to commence are ordered and complied with immediately.

President Buhari was also advised to take measures to ensure operations prevent Boko Haram terrorists from attacking the Shiroro R2 transmission line (R1 already down and inaccessible), which will throw the entire north-west and Niger into darkness.

States in northwest zone

The northwest zone comprises seven states:

Jigawa Kaduna Kano Katsina Kebbi Sokoto Zamfara.

Insecurity: Will 2023 elections hold? CDS Irabor speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians were told to stay calm amid fears that the 2023 general elections would not be conducted due to the incessant rate of insecurity.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor lucky gave this assurance on Tuesday, August 9 at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

General Irabor told journalists that the military will be intact to impede any form of distractions or imminent danger during the course of the elections. He stated that the military is very committed to ensuring the protection of lives and properties.

Buhari speaks on 2023 election

In a related development, President Buhari has warned that no electoral malpractice or misconduct would be tolerated under his watch in the forthcoming 2023 general polls.

Speaking on behalf of the president at a workshop on ‘Election Security Management’ which was organised by the Nigerian Police Force in Abuja and Solar Security Consult, the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retired) confirmed that no political party or individual will be favoured.

Monguno also said that the president has charged all the security apparatus across the country, including the State Security Service (SSS) and the paramilitary, to work together by reviewing all operational strategies ahead of the polls.

Source: Legit.ng