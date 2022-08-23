A serial entrepreneur and investor, Ayodeji Oyewumi has taken his time to list reasons why he thinks Peter Obi should be Nigeria's next president

According to Oyewunmi, Obi can operate on three pillars - globally aligned blue print, human capital development and conscious capitalism

He also stated that Obi is head and shoulders above all other presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 polls

Twitter - Ayodeji Oyewumi, a serial entrepreneur and investor has listed three key reasons why Nigerians should vote Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi as their next president.

In a Twitter thread seen by Legit.ng, Oyewunmi stated that Nigeria currently needs a man who operates on 3 pillars which listed as globally aligned blue print, human capital development and conscious capitalism.

Peter Obi gets the support of a serial investor and entrepreneur ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Buttressing his point on why he thinks Obi can deliver on these pillars, he wrote:

1. Globally aligned blueprint

Good governance is not hard, thieves make an argument for one. Over the past two decades, a thin consensus has been emerging on what countries should do to foster economic development and growth. The consensus revolves around 3 building blocks;

* Human Capital Development

* "Needed" Infrastructure

* Leadership by example

Among major candidates, Obi is head and shoulders above all with regards to the awareness of the three building blocks needed to foster economic growth for a country - all thanks to his updated education.

Obi used this framework has a governor and he is ready to use it at the national level.

2. Human capital development

Public servants should be focused on serving the public - not any special interest group, and good governance should be an expectation - not an exception.

Not surprised that the FIRST building block of the global framework for economic growth is Human Development Index (HDI). Human capital fuels economic growth and contributes significantly to higher labour productivity. It's also crucial for innovation and the absorption of ideas from around the world.

No country can grow without an accompanying commitment from its government to investing in human capital. Aside Obi, none of the major contenders has boldly profess his commitment to a principle of people development then infrastructure.

Aside Obi, none of the main contenders has spoken against why young graduates with laptops are profiled criminals when we should invest in them more.

3. Conscious capitalism

Many have argued what economic and political philosophy describes Obi. Is he a socialist, communist or capitalist. Obi is a conscious capitalist.

Conscious capitalism refers to a socially responsible economic and political philosophy.

In other words, it builds on the foundations of capitalism of building values however those values are for the gains of the people and the environment.

There are four traits of a conscious capitalist: Higher purpose, stakeholder orientation, conscious leadership and conscious culture

From not collecting pension after office, to not accepting land offered to him as governor, to cutting cost of governance, to giving senior citizens allowance, to diverting security votes to education and healthcare, to investing in education and health facilities in different zones of the country from his personal pocket, Peter Obi is surely a conscious capitalist and this is what leadership is about. Nigeria needs such person with empathy, conscience and love for others.

