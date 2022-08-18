Professor Chris Imumolen says he will fix Nigeria’s education sector in six months if elected as president

The presidential candidate of the Accord Party is an accomplished academia known for empowering young Nigerians

According to Imumolen, the education sector will be allotted about 20% of the budget if he presides over the country

Lagos - Professor Chris Imumolen, the presidential candidate of the Accord Party has vowed to fix Nigeria’s education sector in six months if elected as president come February 2023.

Imumolen an academia and youngest candidate in the current race for Nigeria's presidency made this pledge on during a massive interactive session in Lagos.

Prof Imumolen says as president, he will allocate 20% of Nigeria's budget to the education sector. Photo credit: Accord Party

Source: Facebook

At the session, he also unveiled several empowerment schemes for farmers and other practitioners including the "I Will Prosper" business scheme to accommodate Nigerians who will reap freely from a network that raises millionaires through financial and business opportunities.

He also dolled out funds running into several millions to different lucky individuals.

According to Imumolen, the human capital of any nation remains the most vital, the reason he promised to give it paramount attention as president, stressing that the education sector will be allotted about 20% of the budget to ensure that things augur totally well.

He assured his audience that the infrastructure in the sector will receive a huge deal through an overhauling strategy that will eliminate age long bureaucracy and corruption that have strangulated the vital sector too long.

He said:

“As president, I will ensure that lecturers will be paid as at when due; that the academic environment will be conducive for all students, and they will have cross cultural alignments with foreign students and learners from various climes will find the Nigerian education sector so appealing.”

Legit.ng gathered that Prof. Imumolen has, in the past 12 years, granted scholarships to over 500,000 Nigerians who have educational access to quality international education and certifications.

2023: Prof Chris Imumolen more competent than Peter Obi, says Emeagi

Recall that Williams Emeagi, the president of Young Nigerians In Corporate World (YNCW) recently described Prof Imumolen as a more competent candidate than Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

Emeagi stated this during a courtesy visit to Imumolen at his campaign office in Abuja, stressing that the noise about Obi on social media cannot solve the basic issues Nigeria is facing.

He also described Obi's candidacy as one which is working on dividing the nation more than uniting the country.

Imumolen cautions Nigerians on who they vote for in 2023

Earlier, Prof Imumolen declared that only a candidate who is not affiliated with any sect in Nigeria can solve the challenges faced by the country.

Speaking at a youth gathering commemorating International Youth Day, Imumolen said voting right is the only way to ensure that critical issues are addressed.

He also said he has commenced the process of preparing the minds of voters to vote right in the coming election and to educate all and sundry on the kind of personality needed to get Nigeria back on its feet.

